Records reveal external forces that aided Soros-funded prosecutor in toppling Missouri GOP governor | 24 Oct 2022 | A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens -- a special interest group executive and an estranged husband -- before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order. Hidden from public view for years, the internal communications between St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and Greitens' accusers provide new insights into the behavior of prosecutors and the external forces they worked with in a case that has resulted in legal misconduct findings against Gardner and a conviction for evidence tampering against her chief investigator, former FBI Agent William Tisaby. Read the full trove of documents here.