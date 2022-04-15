Records Reveal Multiple Attacks on Secret Service by Biden's Dog, Agents Upset with Psaki's Misleading Statements about an Incident - Judicial Watch | 13 April 2022 | Judicial Watch announced today it obtained 400 pages of new records including incident reports detailing multiple attacks and damages caused to United States Secret Service (USSS) members by Joe Biden's dog Major at both the White House and Biden's lake home in Wilmington, DE. The documents also reveal that a member of USSS who was attacked by the dog was displeased that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki misled the press about the incident. (In August 2021, Judicial Watch uncovered records from the Secret Service revealing Biden's dog was responsible for many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged. One email notes "at the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.")