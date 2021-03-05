Records Show Iowa State Officials Coordinated with Big Tech to Censor Election Posts - Judicial Watch | 3 May 2021 | Judicial Watch announced today that it received 624 pages of records from the office of the Secretary of State of Iowa, revealing how state officials pressured social media companies (Twitter and Facebook) to censor posts about the 2020 election... The emails show how the state agency successfully pressured Facebook to censor Judicial Watch's post about Iowa's management of its voter rolls. Judicial Watch received the records as a result of a June 2020 Iowa Open Records lawsuit that was filed after the Iowa Secretary of State failed to comply with a February 2020 request for records and communications about a Judicial Watch report regarding the accuracy of the state's voter registration rolls (Judicial Watch v. Iowa Secretary of State (No. 05771 EQCE085973)).