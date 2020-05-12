Red Cross President Demands Big Brother Censorship to Muzzle Skeptics of COVID-19 Vaccines | 03 Dec 2020 | The leader of the Red Cross is calling for a coordinated Big Brother censorship campaign to destroy the free speech of individuals skeptical of experimental COVID-19 vaccines that are already proven to cause many dangerous side-effects. Francesco Rocca, who works as president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, appeared before the United Nations Correspondents on Monday in a virtual call where he endorsed Orwellian measures to prevent resistance to COVID-19 inoculations. He said that "fake news" from vaccine skeptics was a "second pandemic" that needs to be snuffed out with a Draconian response. Rocca said that "to beat this pandemic, we also have to defeat the parallel pandemic of distrust," and complained about "a growing hesitancy about vaccines in general, and about a COVID vaccine in particular."