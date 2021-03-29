Redfield tells CNN he believes origin of the coronavirus pandemic is a lab in China | 26 March 2021 | Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told CNN in an interview that aired Friday he thinks coronavirus originated in a lab in China. "It's not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect a laboratory worker," Redfield said... Redfield said he did not think it makes "biological sense" that the virus would be able to spread so well between humans if it had just made the jump from animals to humans. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been a focus of the theory that the virus escaped from a lab. "I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human," Redfield said.