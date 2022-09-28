Referendums Are Over, Ballots Are Counted; Russia Wins Four New States | 27 Sept 2022 | The Public Referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye oblasts (states) in what was Ukraine, have now been completed. The ballots have been hand counted. By overwhelming majority, all four oblasts have voted to return home to Russia. All four are, at this very moment, now "Russian Territory" and they will be defended by the Russian Army. From Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, Dmitry Medvedev: "The referendums are over. The results are clear. Welcome home to Russia!" Together with a turnout of over 90%, this results in the approval of around 90% of all eligible voters.