I saw this one marching down Broadway from a mile away: Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, top genome expert says | 15 March 2021 | Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. Sharon Peacock heads COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) which has sequenced nearly half of all the novel coronavirus genomes so far mapped globally... "We have to appreciate that we were always going to have to have booster doses; immunity to coronavirus doesn't last forever," Peacock told Reuters at the non-profit Wellcome Sanger Institute's 55-acre campus outside Cambridge.