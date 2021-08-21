Relatives warned cops about DC 'bomb' suspect before Capitol Hill standoff | 21 Aug 2021 | A family member of the North Carolina man arrested for threatening to blow up his truck on Capitol Hill warned law enforcement about him just a day before the incident, according to court documents filed Friday. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, was charged Friday with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device. A filing in US District Court in Washington revealed more details of the strange incident with Roseberry, whose threats broadcast live on social media Thursday prompted the evacuation of several offices in the area, including the Supreme Court.