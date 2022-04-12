Released Twitter files show 'election interference' - Rectenwald to RT --The Democratic Party has kept a tight grip on the social network, the former NYU professor says | 3 Dec 2022 | The release of Twitter files on the blocking of the Hunter Biden laptop story exposes the extent of the company's ties to the US Democratic Party and its role in election meddling, author and former liberal studies professor at New York University [and CLG Founder], Michael Rectenwald, has told RT. "We knew this, but it's really official now. Twitter has been operating as a Democratic Party organ, essentially with Democratic operatives running the company before Elon Musk took over, and maybe, a little bit now as well," Rectenwald said... Speaking to RT, Rectenwald argued that the treatment of the Hunter Biden story and Twitter's other policies amounted to "election interference." He added that it was "an in-kind donation on the part of Twitter to the Democratic Party without any recognition or acknowledgement, which is against the law."