Religious Freedom Nonprofit Claims Chase Bank Ignores Requests to Explain Account Shutdown | 20 Oct 2022 | A nonprofit dedicated to promoting religious freedom has had its Chase Bank account closed without being given a reason, according to the nonprofit's founder and executive director. Sam Brownback, founder of the National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF), and the Rev. Justin Murff, the NCRF's executive director, have expressed frustration over what they see as a heavy-handed measure taken with practically no explanation and no recourse for the bank's former customers. "We've written to JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon; it's been a good two weeks now, and have not heard anything back and have not been directly contacted by the bank," Brownback told The Epoch Times. "They sent the funds back to us, and they just closed the account." Brownback, a former governor of Kansas, U.S. senator, and U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom, describes the NCRF as a nonprofit entity, classifiable for tax purposes as a 501(c)(4), with an interfaith character...he says it’s bipartisan in nature and open to a range of political viewpoints and affiliations.