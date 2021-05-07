Remaining portion of Florida condo leveled in controlled demolition | 4 July 2021 | The precarious, remaining portion of a collapsed Florida condo building was demolished Sunday night -- clearing the way for rescue teams to resume their search for any possible survivors. The timing of the demolition of the unstable structure was announced just hours earlier by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who said bringing the building down is necessary for work to continue at the site. At about 10:30 p.m., the rigged explosives were set off, leveling the building and leaving behind a cloud of dust and debris over the area.