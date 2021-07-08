Rep. Andy Biggs to file impeachment articles against DHS chief over border crisis --Rep. Chip Roy has also called for Mayorkas and Biden to be impeached over the border crisis | 7 Aug 2021 | Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., announced Friday that he intends to file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, citing the administration's handling of the crisis at the southern border. "Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation," Biggs said in a statement. "As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary." Republican critics of the administration's policies have blamed the rollback of Trump-era policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), the ending of border wall construction, limited application of Title 42 public health protections and the narrowing of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) priorities for fueling the surge.