Rep. Brooks: Congress Has 'Absolute Right' to Reject a State's Electoral College Votes | 18 Nov 2020 | Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said that the final outcome of the presidential election may be decided according to the 12th Amendment and Article One and Article Two of the U.S. Constitution when Congress convenes in early January. "The ultimate say over whether to accept or reject" Electoral College votes for any state "is not a court's job," he said. "It is Congress's job under" the Constitution "coupled with federal statutes that govern this issue." "Congress has the absolute right to reject the submitted Electoral College votes of any state, which we believe has such a shoddy election system that you can't trust the election results that those states are submitting to us, that they're suspect," Brooks told The Epoch Times this week. "And I’m not going to put my name in support of any state that employs an election system that I don’t have confidence in."