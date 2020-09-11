Rep. Doug Collins to lead Trump campaign's Georgia recount effort | 08 Nov 2020 | Georgia Rep. Doug Collins -- who just lost his bid for a Senate seat -- will lead the Trump campaign’s recount effort in the state that was too close to call. The move was announced Sunday night and the recount in The Peach State will begin when "the canvassing has concluded," according to President Trump’s campaign. "Republicans stand by the ideal that every eligible voter should be able to vote legally and have it be counted," Collins said in a statement. Collins and the Trump campaign both claimed that ballots were "improperly harvested" in Georgia.