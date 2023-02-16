Rep. Gaetz calls out The Squad on Ukraine: 'Where did the anti-war Democrats go?' --Gaetz proclaimed he would work with 'anyone and everyone,' in order to 'end our involvement in these wars' | 16 Feb 2023 | Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., challenged The Squad Wednesday for abandoning their anti-war position along with many others in the Democrat Party. Gaetz made his comments on an episode of "System Update" with independent journalist Glenn Greenwald on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Greenwald and others argue that defending Ukraine is not worth the chance of sparking nuclear conflict with Russia. Greenwald noted the absence of prominent anti-war Democrats questioning the United States' involvement in this foreign war... "Yeah, where did the anti-war Democrats go? I remember when The Squad showed up in Washington D.C. and they were saying the military is racist, now they’re voting for NATO expansion for goodness sakes," Gaetz replied.