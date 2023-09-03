Rep. Gaetz's Resolution to Remove Troops From Syria Fails to Pass in the House as Majority of Both Parties Vote Against it | 9 March 2023 | Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) resolution to remove troops from Syria within six months was shot down on Wednesday. The resolution to bring roughly 900 American troops stationed there failed with a 103-321 vote -- as the majority in parties voted against it. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs were among the most prominent and outspoken supporters of Gaetz's proposal. According to a report from The Hill, "the resolution was supported by 56 Democrats and 47 Republicans, while 150 Democrats and 171 Republicans voted against the resolution." In a case of strange bedfellows, the resolution not only had support from America First lawmakers, but the Congressional Progressive Caucus as well.