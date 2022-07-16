Rep. Gohmert: 'Violations of American Rights' of Jan. 6 Prisoners 'Mind Blowing' --Jan. 6 prisoner's fiancé recalls: 'We were covered head to toe from all directions with red laser dots from their assault rifles' | 8 July 2022 | At a June 15 press conference in Washington, three GOP representatives joined forces with the Patriot Freedom Project and family members of Jan. 6 prisoners to call out the injustice and denial of due process rights for those incarcerated. According to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), the "violations of American rights" is "mind-blowing." "We are extremely concerned to see a Department of Justice, not about justice," Gohmert said at the press conference. "It's about vengeance. It's about intimidation and the tactics that we’ve been seeing from this DOJ and the disregard for rights coming out of investigations showing the FBI lied, intel lied. The DOJ lies. It ought to concern every single American."