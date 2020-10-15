Rep. Ken Buck demands DOJ investigate removal of big tech protections after censoring of NYPost Biden article --'I urge the DOJ to open an investigation into Twitter and Facebook's harmful actions to censor free speech and curtail Americans' access to a free press,' Buck wrote | 14 Oct 2020 | Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., sent a letter to the Department of Justice on Wednesday, asking the attorney general to look into accusations of censorship by Twitter and Facebook, after the big tech giants took steps to limit the exposure of a New York Post article critical of Hunter Biden. "I write to express my concerns regarding Twitter and Facebook’s recent actions to censor a prominent American news outlet," Buck began. "These actions violate the platform’s immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and threaten to chill free speech throughout our nation." The NY Post story, entitled "Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad," touched upon reports that the former vice president's son had unscrupulous financial and business ties to a natural gas firm in Ukraine -- Burisma Holdings -- and that his father later stepped in to have a probing prosecutor fired for looking into the matter.