Rep. Kinzinger-Sponsored Bill Would Granting Sweeping New War Powers to Biden | 2 May 2022 | Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Monday introduced legislation that would give Joe Biden sweeping new powers to conduct and manage U.S. aid to Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country moves into its ninth week of fighting. Kinzinger's Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), if passed, would grant Biden congressional approval to deploy U.S. ground troops if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons... Prior to his wide-reaching AUMF bill, Kinzinger pushed the administration to send high-powered MiG fighter jets to the region, a proposal that some other lawmakers worried could cause the conflict to escalate.