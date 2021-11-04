Rep. Lee Zeldin announces NY gubernatorial run in 2022 | 08 April 2021 | Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-1st District) confirmed Thursday that he will run for governor of New York in 2022. The four-term congressman announced the decision after spending the past few weeks talking with Republican leaders across the state. Zeldin has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following claims of sexual harassment from multiple women. He also has criticized the governor's handling of data involving pandemic-related nursing home deaths.