Rep. Madison Cawthorn Calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'Thug,' Warns of Their 'Corrupt' Government Pushing 'Woke' Policies | 10 March 2022 | Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" in a statement that neoconservative RINOs are attempting to use to hurt the lawmaker. "Zelensky is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies," Cawthorn said. The clip posted by the so-called Republican Accountability Project can be seen here. Recently, Cawthorn has emerged as an America First legislative champion, opposing foreign interventions and learning the correct lessons from the War on Iraq, War on Afghanistan and other botched military adventures.