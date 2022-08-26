Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene again targeted in 'swatting' incident, police say | 25 Aug 2022 | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was again the target of a "swatting" police call early Thursday morning, police said. For the second night in a row, police officers in Rome, Georgia, responded to a "swatting" call this week at the Georgia Republican's home just before 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, Rome Police said in a statement. Officers had previously responded to Greene's home early Wednesday morning for a false report of a person shot. The call "was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat," the statement said. Police also said it was "confirmed this was a second false report." Rome Police investigators are working with the Capitol Police on the investigation and are not presently releasing additional information. Wednesday morning, police officers in Rome responded shortly after 1 a.m. ET to a "911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times," said Rome Police assistant chief Debbie Burnett. Upon arriving at the address, "they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene," Burnett said.