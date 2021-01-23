Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Biden a 'Threat to National Security.' Files Impeachment Resolution | 22 Jan 2021 | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has filed impeachment papers against President-imposed Joe Biden. She made the announcement in a Twitter post on Thursday. "President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies," Greene said, according to a press release from her Congressional office. "President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached," she added. Greene's full press release about her impeachment resolution can be seen here.