Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against AG Merrick Garland --Garland issued a statement confirming that he had personally approved the raid | 12 Aug 2022 | Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday announced that she had filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland following the FBI's Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Greene posted the articles on Twitter, saying that Garland's "personal approval to seek a search warrant for the raid on the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent." FBI agents from the Washington Field Office on Monday raided Trump's Florida estate in search of classified documents the former president may have removed from the White House.