Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia | 24 May 2022 | U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia's 14th District, a seat drawn to give Republicans a huge advantage, in November. She remained on the primary ballot Tuesday in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a failed [illegal] effort to disqualify her by opposing voters.