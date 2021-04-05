Rep. Mast blasts Biden administration for ending vets' Memorial Day motorcycle tradition | 3 May 2021 | Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., blasted the Biden administration for rescinding a permit for a 30-plus years Memorial Day tradition for veterans that has always been staged in the Pentagon parking lot. "Memorial Day traditions like Rolling to Remember have been granted permits by every administration, Democrat and Republican, for the past 30 years. The Biden Administration's decision to end this Memorial Day tradition flies in the face of the freedoms that so many have died to protect," Rep. Mast said in a statement to Fox News. "...But sadly right now, in Joe Biden's America, it is easier to cross the border illegally than it is to get a permit to pay our respects to our nation's fallen heroes."