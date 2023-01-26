Rep. Matt Gaetz introduces 'PENCIL' resolution barring Adam Schiff from accessing classified information | 26 Jan 2023 | Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the "Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses," or PENCIL Resolution, on Thursday that would bar Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Deep State-Calif., from accessing any classified information. "The resolution expresses the sense of the U.S. House of Representatives that Congressman Adam Schiff should not have access to classified information, should be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and should have his comments made during any proceeding of Congress regarding Russian Collusion and the Trump campaign be officially struck from the record," Gaetz's office said in a statement... "Every member of Congress can access classified information by virtue of their election. Only the most egregious actions would warrant removal, and Adam Schiff has undoubtedly crossed the Rubicon," Gaetz told Fox News Digital... Schiff has recently announced his candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstain, D-Calif., in the Senate.