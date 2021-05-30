Rep. McCaul calls COVID-19 origin 'the worst cover-up in human history' [Actually, the 2/47, full-court press of this experimental 'vaccine' has that distinction.] | 30 May 2021 | Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Sunday that COVID-19 "more likely than not" emerged because of a lab accident and accused Chinese officials of attempting to cover up the pandemic's origins. "I do think it's more likely than not it emerged out of the lab, most likely accidentally," McCaul said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union." "Let me say, this is the worst cover-up in human history that we've seen resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating economic devastation around the globe." Lawmakers have called for further investigation of COVID-19 lab leak theory in recent days after the Wall Street Journal reported three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology developed symptoms severe enough to seek hospital treatment in late 2019. An early State Department fact sheet noted the researchers had "symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness."