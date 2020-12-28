Rep. Mo Brooks: 'Dozens' of House Members Joining Jan. 6 Electoral College Challenge | 28 Dec 2020 | Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), the GOP leader of a plan to challenge Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, said that "dozens" of House members are going to sponsor a measure to object. "There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion that I have; we're going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns," Brooks told Fox News on Monday morning. The move, which has to occur during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, requires a member of the House and a member of the Senate to carry out. So far, Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has suggested he might join Brooks and the other GOP House lawmakers. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has also suggested he might as well. Neither Tuberbille nor Paul have made public statements affirming the effort.