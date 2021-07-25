Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doc, predicts Biden will be forced to resign --Jackson said Biden 'needs a cognitive exam,' the results of which should be made public | 25 July 2021 | Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-congressman, says he's "terrified for our country" in the wake of Joe Biden's televised town hall this week -- and doubts whether the commander in chief has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term. "He's completely LOST it!" Jackson, R-Texas, tweeted Saturday, along with a video clip in which Biden answers a reporter's question about defunding the police by claiming that Republicans accuse him of "sucking the blood out of kids." "Needs a cognitive exam NOW!" Jackson posted. "This is a national security issue at this point," Jackson told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday. "I think he's either going to resign -- they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues -- or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man," Jackson said.