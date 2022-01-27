Rep. Tenney calls for Biden's impeachment after covert migrant flights revealed | 27 Jan 2022 | New York Republican lawmakers Nicole Malliotakis and Claudia Tenney blasted Joe Biden Thursday after leaked footage revealed migrants being flown to a suburban part of the state. "This is a complete, aggravated dereliction of duty, which is why last night on Twitter I called for Joe Biden to be impeached and removed. His primary obligation as the commander-in-chief and president of the United States is to enforce our laws, to live up to his oath, to enforce our border security and to tell the truth to the American people," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Fox & Friends. Leaked video shows migrants being transported on secret charter flights under the cover of night from southern border states to Westchester, New York. "The government is betraying the American people," a federal contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation recorded on the officer's body camera on the tarmac of a Westchester airport on Aug. 13, 2021.