Rep. Van Drew, Who Switched to GOP Because of Trump Impeachment, Wins Reelection | 06 Nov 2020 | The former Democrat U.S. representative who switched parties over House Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump won reelection in a tight race in New Jersey, according to new projections. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) won another term, outlets including the Associated Press projected on Friday. Van Drew, 67, is a former state lawmaker who won his first term in 2018. He was challenged by Democrat Amy Kennedy, 41, a former public school teacher and the wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.). According to the latest results, Van Drew received nearly 160,000 votes, about 15,500 more than Kennedy. Van Drew declared victory on Tuesday with a lead of around 10,000.