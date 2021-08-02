Reparations to descendants of slaves is right if it comes from the descendants of slaveholders, whether white or black By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald | 08 Feb 2021 | Calls for reparations to blacks in America are based on the notion of collective white guilt. But collective guilt is a false notion and would violate the property rights of those whose ancestors gained nothing from slavery. Now that the Democratic Party has control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, calls for reparations, like those by Ta-Nehisi Coates, or more recently, the Contract With Black America touted by the rapper Ice Cube, will no doubt be given a serious hearing. Ice Cube is set to meet with Biden soon, likely before Black History Month ends. The question is: what are the merits of the case for reparations? Should all whites be forced to pay black Americans for the crimes of slavery? ...But the arguments for reparations are not made on the basis of property rights. Instead, they are based on collective white guilt, on the 'crime' of being born with white skin. This notion of collective guilt would cause all whites to be penalized and robbed of property that has no connection with slavery.