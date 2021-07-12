Report Shows Nearly 300 Athletes Worldwide Collapsed or Suffered Cardiac Arrests After Taking COVID Vaccine This Year - Many Died | 6 Dec 2021 | A list of athletes around the world who went under cardiac arrest shortly after taking the COVID exam was created and published... We've reported previously on incidents where athletes were competing and then literally dropping out of competition due to cardiac arrest. A report at goodlysciencing.com shows a list of athletes who took the COVID vaccine and later went under cardiac arrest. The report shows that a majority of the athletes listed later died.