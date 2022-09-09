Reporter tries to blame Trump for Las Vegas Democrat who allegedly stabbed journalist to death | 9 Sept 2022 | A reporter tried to compel a Las Vegas sheriff to condemn former President Donald Trump after police arrested a local Democrat politician for the murder of an investigative journalist. On Thursday, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Joe Lombardo, took to the podium to address questions from the media regarding a recent high-profile arrest. The day before, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested for the gruesome murder of Jeff German, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a story that had drawn the attention of media throughout the country. But one reporter, whose name has not been given, instead queried Lombardo about Trump, likely attempting to reorient the conversation from a discussion about the violent actions of one person into a larger statement about the former president. "Now is probably not the appropriate time to talk politics," the unnamed reporter began. To which Lombardo replied, "So why are we talking politics then?"