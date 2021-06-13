Reporter who broke story on Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting found dead | 13 June 2021 | The journalist who broke the story about the controversial 2016 tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was found dead Saturday morning, according to police. The body of 45-year-old Christopher Sign, a news anchor for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, was discovered by Hoover police and fire personnel at around 8 a.m. following a 911 call about a person down in a residence in Alabama, according to AL.com. Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said Sign's death is being investigated as a suicide, the report added.