Reporters blasted for 'shamefully embarrassing' softball questions at rare Biden press conference | 04 Sept 2020 | Reporters who were able to ask questions at Joe Biden's press conference Friday were torn apart by critics for failing to properly grill the Democratic presidential candidate. Biden, who took questions for the second time this week after going approximately a month without holding a single press conference, spent much of his time blasting President Trump over a [fabricated] report in The Atlantic magazine that he disparaged fallen World War I soldiers during a trip to France in 2018. However, those who were looking forward to hearing Biden respond to tough questions were left disappointed. The first question, posed by Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere, was about the magazine's bombshell report. "When you hear these remarks -- 'suckers,' 'losers,' recoiling from amputees, what does it tell you about President Trump's soul and the life he leads?" Dovere asked.