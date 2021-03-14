Reports of Deaths After COVID Vaccines Up by 259 in 1 Week, CDC Data Show | 12 March 2021 | Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines remain consistent with previous weeks, with the exception of a 31% spike in reports of Bell's Palsy. Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received by the system as of Friday of the previous week. Today's data show that between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 5, a total of 31,079 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 1,524 deaths -- an increase of 259 over the previous 7 days -- and 5,507 serious injuries, up 1,083 over the same time period.