Breaking: Reports of Shots Fired Near the White House; Trump Abruptly Ends Press Conference -- White House Locked Down --Trump briefing halted by Secret Service after shots fired near White House | 10 Aug 2020 | Secret Service agents abruptly halted President Trump's coronavirus briefing on Monday after an armed suspect was shot outside the White House. The president was just minutes into his briefing when a Secret Service agent whispered in Trump’s ear and asked him to leave the podium along with other administration officials who were in the room. Reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room were briefly placed into lockdown and Secret Service surrounded the West Wing. The president returned to the stage just minutes later to confirm someone had been taken to hospital following a shooting outside of the large White House wall.