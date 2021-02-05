Republic reporter kicked out of Arizona audit site after tweet about former state lawmaker tallying votes | 30 April 2021 | An Arizona Republic reporter was escorted from the Arizona election audit site on Friday morning after posting a photo showing a former Republican legislator at a ballot-counting table. The photo showed a ballot, with no markings discernible, on a vertical stand in front of former state Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale. The reporter, Ryan Randazzo, was told his press privileges were revoked. He left the building as requested. Randazzo was observing the audit, along with two other Arizona journalists, as part of an agreement with audit organizers to monitor the proceedings.