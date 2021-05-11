Republican Edward Durr, Truck Driver Who Spent $153 on Campaign, Defeats New Jersey Senate President | 4 Nov 2021 | Republican Edward Durr defeated New Jersey Senate president Stephen Sweeney in New Jersey's third district. Now Edward Durr, truck driver, has picked up a new side hustle as a state senator, one who earned his seat by vanquishing the upper chamber's -- and arguably the state's -- most powerful political figure. Durr has said that his seemingly quixotic run for office was inspired by a local sheriff telling him not to "bother" applying for a concealed carry permit... Despite having spent only $153 in total -- $66.64 at Dunkin Donuts and $86.67 on campaign materials -- Durr led Sweeney 32,497 to 30,268 on Thursday morning, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.