Republican Electors Cast Votes for Trump in Three Contested States | 14 Dec 2020 | Alternate electors cast votes for President Donald Trump Monday from a number of battleground states contested by the president as the Electoral College met to finalize the results of the 2020 election. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller said the move was to keep open the possibility of challenging the election up until Jan. 20. "The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election," Miller told Fox News.