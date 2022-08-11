Republican JD Vance Wins Senate Bid in Ohio | 8 Nov 2022 | Republican JD Vance, bestselling author of the book Hillbilly Elegy, will become the next Senator from Ohio in Jan. 2023, after defeated Democratic opponent Tim Ryan. NBC News has called the race as of 10:56 on Nov. 8, with Vance at 53.8% of the vote and Ryan 46.1% with 86% of votes in. ABC News has also called the race for Vance as of 10:59, with 54% of the vote going to Vance and 46% going to Ryan, also with 86%. Vance and Ryan were running to replace a soon-to-be-vacated Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Rob Portman.