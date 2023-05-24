Republican Launches Bid for U.S. Senate Seat Held by Mitt Romney [Yes!] | 24 May 2023 | A mayor in Utah on May 23 launched a bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Dirt-bag-Utah). "Right now, Washington is broken. And every time we compromise, it costs us trillions. We have more IRS agents than border agents. And while we're paying $4 a gallon for gas, they're sending our money unchecked to Ukraine...Enough is enough," Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said in his announcement video. Staggs criticized Romney, who has earned ire from Republicans for some of his positions, including voting to convict then-President Donald Trump of impeachment, and said he believes someone else should represent Utah in Congress... "The only thing I've seen him fight for are the establishment, wokeness, open borders, impeaching President Trump, and putting us even deeper into debt," Staggs said. Romney was also one of just three Republicans to vote for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Joe Biden appointee, and has helped confirm other Biden appointees like Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.