It's about time: Republican lawmaker and woman fined for violating travel order are suing Gov. Ned Lamont, challenging his state of emergency powers | 14 Sept 2020 | A Republican lawmaker is suing Gov. Ned Lamont saying that continuing the public health emergency during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is "completely meritless" because the state is not facing a "major disaster." The lawsuit challenging Lamont's emergency powers was filed was by state Rep. Mike France, a Republican from Ledyard, along with several small businesses and Audrey Hussey, a resident who was fined for violating the state's travel restriction order. The suit, filed Friday in Superior Court in Hartford, asks a judge to vacate Lamont's civil preparedness orders and executive orders and prevent the governor from filing similar declarations again if he does not meet the criteria laid out in state statute. Lamont first declared a state of emergency on March 10 and on Sept. 1 he extended it to Feb. 9, 2021. The lawsuit, which names Lamont as the sole defendant, alleges that the conditions outlined by statute were not present when Lamont declared a civil preparedness emergency. The legislature also did not approve Lamont issuing a public health emergency.