Republican Mayra Flores flips Texas House district red in special election --Flores will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House | 14 June 2022 | Republican Mayra Flores is projected to win a special election in Texas's 34th Congressional District, flipping a House seat after Rep. Filemon Vela, who held the seat for nearly 10 years, resigned in March and vacated the seat. Flores, who had 51% of the vote to Democratic candidate Dan Sanchez's 43% when The Associated Press called the race, will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House. Her family moved to the United States when she was six years old. Flores will finish out the remainder of Vela's term, which expires in January, and Republicans were eager to win the seat and gain new ground in the Lone Star State to represent the district that spans east of San Antonio with parts along the coast to Brownsville.