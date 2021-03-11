Republican Mike Carey wins special election for Ohio House seat | 2 Oct 2021 | Republican Mike Carey is projected to win a special election to replace former Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) in Congress, holding on to Ohio's 15th Congressional District for the GOP. The Associated Press said Carey, a coal industry lobbyist, had bested Democratic State Rep. Allison Russo on Tuesday. The race largely favored the GOP from the outset, given the district's Republican tilt... Carey emerged from a crowded GOP primary field in August after securing the support of former President Trump, who remains an influential endorser in the Republican Party.