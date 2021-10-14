Republican nabs Iowa House seat in special election held by Dems for decades | 13 Oct 2021 | Republicans in the Iowa House won a special election Tuesday and claimed a seat that had been held by a Democrat in the state for decades. Jon Dunwell, 55, a pastor and financial services representative, flipped Iowa House District 29 from blue to red after winning about 60% of the vote, the Des Moines Register reported. The victory, which marks the second special election win for Republicans in recent weeks, gives the party a 60-40 majority in the state's House, the paper said. The Iowa secretary of state still has to certify the vote.