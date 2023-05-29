Republican Rep. Rosendale to vote against $4 trillion debt ceiling deal: 'Insult to the American people' | 29 May 2023 | Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican from Montana, released a statement Sunday evening signaling he would vote against the "Fiscal Responsibility Act," the debt ceiling deal released to the public earlier in the day by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Rosendale said the proposal, which he called the "Fiscal Irresponsibility Act," failed to rein in federal spending. He also said lawmakers who support the bill are insulting the American people. "The D.C. Swamp has proposed the largest debt ceiling increase in our nation's history, adding $4 trillion to the existing $31 trillion national debt," said Rosendale. "The Fiscal Irresponsibility Act fails to cut spending and continues to fund the Democrats' and Biden Administration's radical agenda." He added: "It is frankly an insult to the American people to support a piece of legislation that continues to put our country's financial future at risk. Montanans did not send me to Washington to support business as usual, which is why I will be voting AGAINST the Fiscal Irresponsibility Act." [Read the text here.]