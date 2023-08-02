Republicans BOO Biden, MTG calls him a 'liar' and Kevin McCarthy shakes his head as President claims GOP wants to 'sunset' Medicare and Social Security in State of the Union where he barely mentions China and spars with hecklers --Biden and Republicans got into verbal fisticuffs over proposed budget cuts --Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up and called Biden a liar | 8 Feb 2023 | Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address on Tuesday evening was, in essence, a request to "finish the job" [of destroying the U.S. from within at the behest of the WEF] of rebuilding the economy and unite the nation aimed at reassuring a nation still reeling from the pandemic, lingering economic challenges, and an ever-widening political divide. While the beginning of the speech started on a friendly note, it soon devolved after the president [sic] claimed "some Republicans - some Republicans - want Social Security and Medicare to sunset. I'm not saying it's the majority." Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up before the joint session of Congress and screamed "liar" while other Republicans shouted, "Not true!" "They're the facts," Biden snapped back... Biden pushed back and pointed his finger at Republicans in the audience during a speech that started with a gaffe and off-script jokes.